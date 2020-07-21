South Africa

SA records fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in two weeks

By sowetanlive - 21 July 2020 - 06:30
Fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in SA over the last 24 hours - the first time this has happened in the last two weeks.
Image: KARIM SAHIB

For the first time since July 8, South Africa recorded fewer than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

According to figures released by the health ministry on Monday night, there were 9,304 cases recorded since Monday night. This brings to 373,628 the total number of cases recorded across the country.

There were also a reported 140 deaths in the past 24 hours. This means that there are now 5,173 fatalities across the country.

The majority of the cases were in Gauteng (136,879), followed by the Western Cape (85,772), the Eastern Cape (65,316) and KwaZulu-Natal (45,614).

On a positive note, the ministry also reported that the country was nearing 200,000 recoveries. On Monday, there were 194,865 recoveries reported, an increase of 3,806 from Sunday night.

The figures were based on 2,505,646 total tests, of which 33,899 were recorded in the past 24-hour cycle.

