5 ANC members arrested for allegedly killing man remanded in custody

Five ANC members arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow ANC member during a nomination meeting in Mpumalanga have been remanded in custody.

Nhlanhla Casey Mabuza, 37, Sikhumbuzo Hamphill Lekhuleni, 33, Deon Gail Lekhuleni, 27, Boet-Boet Duncan Lekhuleni, 35, and Given Ngomane, 31, are accused of beating Prince Manzini, 45, on March 15 during an ANC meeting at KaBokweni outside White River in what ANC members labelled leadership preference between acting ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu and premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Ndlovu and Mtshweni-Tsipane are vying for the ANC chairperson position to replace former chairperson and now deputy president David “DD” Mabuza.

The party in Mpumalanga has failed numerous times to hold a provincial general council to replace Mabuza and his then deputy Violet Siwela after they were elected in the national executive committee in December 2017.

Mpumalanga police say Manzini, who was publicly supporting Ndlovu, was beaten with chairs and fists and died from his injuries at a local clinic the same day.

“The men have been charged with murder, public violence, and assault with intent to cause grievous body harm. This came after a fight inside a meeting at KaBokweni on March 15 which led to the death of Prince Manzini,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.