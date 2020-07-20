Woman's body found in Kalk Bay

An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman, after her body was found floating in the water outside Kalk Bay harbour, Cape Town.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said its crew was alerted shortly before 10am on Sunday.

“Reports indicated that two local men who were free diving had happened upon a body floating in the water and eyewitnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore,” said the NSRI.

The city's emergency personnel were activated.