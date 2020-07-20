South Africa

WHO raises concerns about SA's Covid-19 spike

By afp - 20 July 2020 - 18:40
WHO has raised concerns about the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in South Africa.
The World Health Organization on Monday voiced alarm at the spread of Covid-19 in Africa, warning South Africa’s surging numbers could be a “precursor” for outbreaks across the continent.

“I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference.

Ramaphosa praises Mkhize and Dlamini-Zuma for their leadership

Ramaphosa said, while the worst is yet to come, the pair were doing a stellar job within their departments.
News
2 months ago

SA could run out of ICU beds by early June as we head towards virus peak

SA is going to run out of ICU beds, and it could be as early as June.
News
1 month ago

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
