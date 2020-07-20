WHO raises concerns about SA's Covid-19 spike
The World Health Organization on Monday voiced alarm at the spread of Covid-19 in Africa, warning South Africa’s surging numbers could be a “precursor” for outbreaks across the continent.
“I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference.
