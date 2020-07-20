Two arrested after Pretoria funeral as cops warn Covid-19 rules will be enforced

Gauteng police have warned they are ready to clamp down on mourners when the number of people in attendance at funerals surpasses 50, as stipulated by the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.

Last week police arrested a 33-year-old woman from Mabopane, near Pretoria.

“On July 18 2020, police traced and arrested a 33-year-old woman in Mabopane after she appeared in a video clip clearly contravening the DMA regulations, and daring police to ‘stand aside and leave them to bury the deceased’ during a funeral that took place on July 17 2020 in Soshanguve,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“A number of other video clips related to the same funeral service are circulating on social media, and these confirm the number of mourners in attendance was by far in excess of the regulated limit of 50 people,” Peters said.