Police reconstruct female face from skull found at secluded camp site

Gordons Bay police have released a digital reconstruction of the person whose skull was found in a black bag at the Kogel Bay camp site in the Western Cape.

Police have requested the public’s help in identifying the person, who they believe was a white woman aged between 15 and 19 years. The skull was found on March 7 2019.

“Gordons Bay police are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the person in the police identikit,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut. “The scull of a female was discovered at the camp site close to the R44,” he said.

The site features pristine and exclusive beaches with mountain backdrops, and is a favourite for city residents and student.

“With the assistance of our criminal records centre, a sketch was compiled to help with possible recognition of the victim. The postmortem indicated the victim is a white female,” said Traut.

Traut said if anyone recognised the person depicted in the sketch, they should contact Const Candice Pedro from the Gordons Bay police on 061 748 3932 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.