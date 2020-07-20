MEC promises thorough investigation after KZN mayor's convoy kills two girls in 'high speed' crash

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, died after they were run over by a backup vehicle escorting the KwaNongoma mayor on the R66 in White City on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has directed his department and the police to institute an urgent investigation into the fatal crash.

The girls, Asanda Ngcobo and Olona Ndebele, were walking along the road when they were hit.

“Immediately after receiving news about the accident, MEC Ntuli directed the department and the police to institute an urgent investigation into the fatal crash. He also committed to constructing speed humps along the road on which the accident happened.

“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed when it hit and killed the two girls,” the transport department said in a statement.

During a visit to the girls' families, Ntuli vowed that tough action would be taken if investigations reveal the driver was reckless or negligent.

“Police are investigating cases of culpable homicide and negligent driving. Our investigation will probe the allegations of excessive speeding and the driver’s condition at the time of the accident because this is a residential area and extra caution ought to have been taken. There is no-one who is above the law. Members of the protection service must also adhere to the laws of our country, including the Road Traffic Act.