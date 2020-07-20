IN PICS | Violent protests over electricity spread through Durban township

A power struggle over the provision of electricity to hundreds of shack dwellers in Lamontville, south of Durban, saw parts of the township blockaded with burning debris and tyres on Monday.

Protesters clashed with members of the public order police (POP) unit and the metro police.

One man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the main grievance was related to promises made regarding electricity.

"The previous councillor asked us to vote for her and promised that she would get us electricity. She doesn't even live here any more - she now lives in Amanzimtoti," he said. "We are tired of these councillors and their empty promises. They come when they want votes and then we don't hear from them when they are supposed to deliver on their promises."