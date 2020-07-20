Cyclists ride against gender-based violence

A group of cyclists endured a gruelling ride from Johannesburg to Pretoria on Mandela Day to raise awareness about the scourge of gender-based violence.

Among the riders was Fulufhelo Ramulifho, 36, a gender activist who said the

increase in the number of cases of gender-based violence during the lockdown had prompted her to do something in the hope of seeing a change in society.

"This ride is meant to celebrate uTata's [Nelson Mandela] legacy. He was a leader in driving change and today's ride is about being the change we want to see," said Ramulifho.

"Women face issues like gender-based violence, social ills and inequality. We have seen heroes like Mandela do it. So, it is within us to drive change, create awareness and start these conversations, create opportunities where we talk, discuss, debate women issues."