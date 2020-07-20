Cops fearful of Covid-19 at station.

Staff at a Johannesburg police station are living in fear after one of them got Covid-19 and senior management who had contact with the infected person refused to test.

Police at Bramley police station told Sowetan that one of their colleagues tested positive earlier last month and all personnel were asked to test.

"Then on June 28, another staff member tested positive. All junior staff who worked with the person went and tested for Covid-19. Most got their results and were negative. But very senior management people who worked with the staff member simply did not go for testing. . We meet these people every day and have to work with them. It is making the entire working environment unsafe .We are really living in fear here," a staff member said.