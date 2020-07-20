Cops fearful of Covid-19 at station
Staff at a Johannesburg police station are living in fear after one of them got Covid-19 and senior management who had contact with the infected person refused to test.
Police at Bramley police station told Sowetan that one of their colleagues tested positive earlier last month and all personnel were asked to test.
"Then on June 28, another staff member tested positive. All junior staff who worked with the person went and tested for Covid-19. Most got their results and were negative. But very senior management people who worked with the staff member simply did not go for testing. . We meet these people every day and have to work with them. It is making the entire working environment unsafe .We are really living in fear here," a staff member said.
Bramley police station has been closed twice since the beginning of the national lockdown due to Covid-19 cases.
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: "We have been receiving reports about some at those senior levels flouting regulations. It is something we find unacceptable as it places members' lives at risk..."
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said all stations in Gauteng recently embarked on a mass testing drive.
". Those whose results are positive follow protocols . It is rather unfortunate that members would choose to report such serious issues to the media, whereas reporting to management . would ensure swift and urgent attention and investigation into their allegations," Peters said.
