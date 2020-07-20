ANC MP Martha Mmola dies of Covid-related illness
ANC MP Martha Mmola died on Saturday due to a Covid-19 related illness.
This was disclosed by parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo.
Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces for the ANC, representing the Mpumalanga province.
She was previously a member of the National Assembly, where she was also a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee on defence.
She became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and had been a member of the select committees on security and justice; co-operative governance & traditional affairs; water and sanitation; and human settlements. She also served on the joint standing committee on defence; select committee on petitions and executive undertakings; select committee on finance as well as the select committee on appropriations.
Said the presiding officers: “We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond parliament.
“Ms Mmola was a long-standing active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime-fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.