Man robbed at Port Elizabeth rubbish dump, car keys thrown into dump site

A Port Elizabeth man was held up at knifepoint — and attacked with his own pepper spray — when he went to a rubbish dump to offload garden refuse at the weekend.

Eastern Cape police have warned the public to be extra cautious when going to the Arlington tip dumping site after the incident, which occurred at 10am on Saturday.

Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 56-year-old man was confronted and robbed of his gold chain.

His car keys were thrown onto the rubbish dump during the attack.

Describing how the attack unfolded, she said: “It is alleged that when the complainant drove into the site, he was approached by three males who offered to assist him. As they were busy offloading the garden rubbish, the complainant got out of the vehicle to see how far they were with the offloading.

“He was confronted by one of the men who threatened him with a knife. The complainant scuffled with the suspects and a pepper spray canister fell out of the complainant’s pocket; the one suspect picked it up and sprayed the complainant with the pepper spray.”

The victim screamed for help and ran away.