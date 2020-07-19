Government asked for help with security equipment, training on farms

Hundreds of motorbikers roared down Roeland Street in Cape Town on Saturday morning to protest against farm murders.

They gathered outside parliament in leather jackets and long boots carrying placards saying: “Stop farm killings” and “No farms, no food”. Some bikers performed “donuts” (spinning around on their bike wheels).

“The government is not doing anything about our farmers being murdered,” said Debbie Els of the Stop Farm Murders Attacks Movement.

She called the murders “terrorist attacks”. She said that the protest was taking place because they were “gatvol” and making a stance.

Reading out a memorandum to the crowd, Els said: “Farm attacks and farm murders are blatantly being ignored.

“Without farmers we are facing hunger.”

Els said that farms are soft targets for crime because of their remote locations and that farms need to be protected and labelled a “national keypoint”.

Some of the demands include protection from the state and assistance with security equipment and training. “We need to ensure that we secure our bread basket,” she said.