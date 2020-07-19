South Africa

Democracy is struck a blow by media retrenchments — editors

By Staff Reporter - 19 July 2020 - 11:04
A loss of media personnel limits the number of sources of information for the public, leads to regression in media diversity and multiplicity of voices, says Sanef.
A loss of media personnel limits the number of sources of information for the public, leads to regression in media diversity and multiplicity of voices, says Sanef.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The SA National Editors’ Forum says it is deeply concerned by the ongoing waves of retrenchments at media houses across the country.

“We are concerned that the continuing retrenchments and/or closure of media houses will have a detrimental effect on our democracy as it limits the number of sources of information for the public, leads to regression in media diversity and multiplicity of voices,” the editors' forum said in a statement.

“We believe that SA needs more voices and plurality if we are to call ourselves a deepening, robust democracy.”

Earlier this month, the forum announced the establishment of a relief fund for media workers who had lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, with donations for corporates.

Sanef said journalists in dire need who had been retrenched since March 26 were eligible to apply for a R5,000 donation to buy necessities such as food.

Primedia, the broadcasting home of media platforms 947, 702, KFM, CapeTalk and EWN, is the most recent media giant to announce plans to retrench staff.

Media24 has also announced it is considering a restructuring and the closure of five magazines and two newspapers, with a proposed reduction of close to 660 positions out of a total staff of 2,971, mostly across the print media and distribution divisions.

Covid-19, economy and new technology behind looming job losses at Primedia

Primedia, the broadcasting home of media platforms 947, 702, KFM, CapeTalk and EWN, has announced plans to retrench staff.
News
3 days ago

Hundreds of jobs to go as Covid-19 forces Media24 to fold two newspapers and five magazines

Media24 is considering the closure of five magazines and two newspapers and staff cuts in a restructuring shake-up accelerated by the "devastating" ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X