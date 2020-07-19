ANC in KZN to draw lessons from Madiba in fight against Covid-19
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to strengthen its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by drawing inspiration from late former statesman Nelson Mandela.
The party's provincial chair Sihle Zikalala paid tribute to the global icon in Howick on Nelson Mandela International Day on Saturday.
“Today the world commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day under very different circumstances.
“Humanity is facing one of the greatest threats in the 21st century, the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Zikalala said South Africans were also mourning the death of Mandela's daughter Zindzi, who was laid to rest of Friday.
“We have learnt from the family that this fearless and revolutionary activist of our movement also had Covid-19. Even with heavy hearts, we must release her beautiful soul and fighting spirit to her legendary parents.
“As we face the threat of Covid-19 and seek ways of weathering the storm, Mandela ... inspires us to be calm, courageous, determined, and decisive in our battle strategy to defeat this invisible enemy of the people of SA.
“Let us refuse to be swallowed by Covid-19 and the fear that surrounds it. While fear is important to encourage responsible behaviour, but we must also simultaneously guard against turning fear into an epidemic itself.”
Zikalala said South Africans must never lose courage and hope.
“Mandela wrote to mam’ Winnie that: 'Remember that hope is a powerful weapon even when all else is lost.'
“With the advent of Covid-19, it is as if our country is in ICU requiring critical care.
“Our economy, in line with the global economy, is suffocating and behaving like it is in chains, as if it is in prison.
“The pandemic has in a short space of time transformed human culture. We no longer shake hands or embrace our loved ones. We can’t visit relatives and friends.
“These necessary changes are hard and painful, making us realise that we either adapt or we annihilate ourselves as the human race.
“But Madiba’s example and those of his comrades show us that if we change our behaviour, unite, and be disciplined, we will ultimately overcome the pandemic and mitigate its impact as we are forced to coexist with it, " Zikalala said.
