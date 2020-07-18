'Schools should be closed immediately', education unions say

"That the department has not been able to protect teachers, learners and education support personnel by providing them with the necessary protective materials at all schools. The scientists have predicted that the virus was reaching its peak and is growing exponentially.

"Cases of infection in the country have exceeded 300 000, making South Africa the sixth sixth worst-hit nation. The alarming increase is happening during the winter period, which is also known as influenza season," said the unions.

The unions said the situation has provided another side of the virus where many learners have been infected while some have lost their lives to the disease.

Meanwhile, new evidence has shown that the virus is also airborne.

"We value and are heeding to the call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on how to manage the reopening of the schools especially when there is no proper management of the transmission at schools and the disruptions caused by the reopening and closing of schools. The reported cases and closure of schools is causing a lot of fear and anxiety and affecting teaching and learning at our schools. The system is not capable of attending to the psychological effects at schools. The impact of this is demonstrated by the level of stress experienced by both our teachers and principals," said the unions.