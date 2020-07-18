Eastern Cape police seize liquid tobacco haul from Cape Town

South Africa

Eastern Cape police seized 60 boxes of liquid tobacco worth R360,000 at a warehouse in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape police confiscated liquid tobacco with a street value of about R360,000 after being alerted by a courier company about a suspicious package at their warehouse at Kabega Park in Port Elizabeth.

Police said the company had received a package from Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, adding that a similar package had been received from the same person earlier in the week and that the suspicious behaviour of the recipient had caught the attention of the company.  

When another package arrived [on Thursday] for the same person, police were roped in to investigate. The package was opened and 30 boxes each containing 120 packets of various flavours of oka pipe liquid tobacco were confiscated. The total street value is R180,000.

“At about 5.30, the same evening, police returned to the company as another package arrived. Another 30 boxes of the same liquid tobacco were confiscated. The total value of both confiscations is R360,000,” police said.

-TimesLIVE

