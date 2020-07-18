Coronavirus lays bare South Africans' toxic relationship with alcohol

South Africa's move to reimpose an alcohol sales ban as its coronavirus epidemic surges has eased pressure on hospital staff but cast a bleak spotlight on the country's booze culture.

In few other countries in the world have COVID-19 and alcohol consumption become so dangerously intertwined.

With 324,221 cases, South Africa is the sixth most infected country in the world for coronavirus, according to an AFP tally.

It also typically ranks among the countries with the highest per-capita alcohol consumption -- a phenomenon, partly fuelled by easy availability of drink, that also carries a high medical cost.