Slain Tshwane ANC leader 'could have been mayor'
Slain Gauteng politician Mapiti Matsena has been praised for his contribution to building the ANC in Tshwane.
Matsena, 54, was killed in a suspected robbery after he was stabbed in the chest by an intruder at his home - on his birthday yesterday.
Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Ezra Letsoalo described Mapiti, a former Tshwane deputy chair of the ruling party, as a principled politician who helped build the ANC in the capital.
"When the ANC was unbanned, Mapiti played a huge role in setting up the ANC structures. [At that time] Tshwane had only one branch and now we have 107, all thanks to the work of people like Mapiti," Letsoalo said.
He said Matsena, who he last spoke to hours before he was attacked, had groomed many politicians in Tshwane including himself in the past two decades.
"Mapiti was a mentor not only to me but to many other comrades in Tshwane."
National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said Matsena, who at the time of his death was the Gauteng safety and security portfolio committee chairperson, was with his family at their house in Doornpoort when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest on Wednesday evening.
"It has been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Mr Matsena while he was in his bedroom," Naidoo said.
He added that it did not appear that anything was taken by the suspect. He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics who had rushed to his home.
Matsena's name was thrown into the spotlight in 2016 ahead of the local government elections that year when a number of Tshwane branches wanted him to become the next mayoral candidate.
However, Luthuli House in an effort to quell tensions between Tshwane factions, opted for Thoko Didiza as a compromise candidate. The move sparked unrest and violent protests through which businesses were damaged and looted.
"Even back then in 2016, people were calling for comrade Mapiti, who rose through the ranks, to be considered as our mayoral candidate.
"Mapiti was now in the provincial executive committee and was also serving in the provincial working committee and those are achievements," Letsoalo said.
Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe described Matsena as a dedicated member who served on two portfolio committees since joining the legislature last year.
"He served both committees diligently and with great distinction, always demonstrating commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative," Mekgwe said.
