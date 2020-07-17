Slain Tshwane ANC leader 'could have been mayor'

Slain Gauteng politician Mapiti Matsena has been praised for his contribution to building the ANC in Tshwane.

Matsena, 54, was killed in a suspected robbery after he was stabbed in the chest by an intruder at his home - on his birthday yesterday.

Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Ezra Letsoalo described Mapiti, a former Tshwane deputy chair of the ruling party, as a principled politician who helped build the ANC in the capital.

"When the ANC was unbanned, Mapiti played a huge role in setting up the ANC structures. [At that time] Tshwane had only one branch and now we have 107, all thanks to the work of people like Mapiti," Letsoalo said.

He said Matsena, who he last spoke to hours before he was attacked, had groomed many politicians in Tshwane including himself in the past two decades.

"Mapiti was a mentor not only to me but to many other comrades in Tshwane."