KZN men arrested with 11 Sassa cards and 18 bank cards

By lwandile bhengu - 17 July 2020 - 15:36
Two men in KZN were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property after they were caught with 11 Sassa cards and 18 bank cards.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested after being found in possession of 11 SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and 18 bank cards.

The men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested at a home in KwaDabeka, west of Durban, during an operation by the crime intelligence unit and bank investigators on Thursday.

“The police officers searched the house and recovered items suspected to be used during fraudulent activities. A laptop, card writer, speed point machine, skimming device, five cellphones, SIM cards, 11 Sassa cards, 18 bank cards and a diary were recovered,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said the diary contained names, account numbers, ID numbers and pin codes and that the speed point machine had been stolen from a business premises in Cato Ridge.

The men are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Friday for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“They will also be profiled to determine if they are linked to pending fraud cases,” said Mbele.

