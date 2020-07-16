Popcru's Western Cape secretary dies of Covid-19 complications

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) Western Cape secretary Mncedisi Mbolekwa has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Mbolekwa, who was the longest serving leader of the union in the province, died on Wednesday. He was 51.

The union described his passing was a huge loss. “Comrade Mbolekwa was one of the principled leaders of our union, a dedicated unionist who remained very loyal to our cause and struggle for workers’ rights,” it said in a statement.

Popcru said Mbolekwa had held the provincial secretary post since 1999 and was also the ANC branch treasurer of the Anton Fransch ward.

The union conveyed its condolences to his family and friends.