'I trust the science': Wits professors on the line in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Senior clinicians in the faculty of health sciences at Wits University have volunteered to participate in SA’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial.

The volunteers were screened on Friday, and those found eligible to participate were vaccinated on Tuesday at the Soweto trial site.

Dr June Fabian, nephrologist and research director at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, explained her motivation for volunteering for the trial: “For me it’s about supporting local scientists to do world-class science. I think it’s amazing that South Africa is a Covid-19 vaccine trial site and to be a part of that is very exciting. We must support each other as a Wits community and we must support our colleagues.”