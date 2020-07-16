Exhausted paramedics on front line as Covid runs rampant in Eastern Cape

A loud beep rang through an ambulance dispatch room in Port Elizabeth, as yet another caller in one of South Africa’s coronavirus hotspots begged for help for shortness of breath.

“A minimum of 70% of our work in the past two weeks has been Covid-related,” said Dave Gardner, head of Gardmed, the largest ambulance company in Eastern Cape province. Ambulance services in the badly-hit city are facing a rising tsunami of demand.

Each day, they find it more difficult to dispatch suspected coronavirus patients to hospitals crippled by staff shortages and lack of beds.

“They can’t take them, so we are sitting with them in our ambulances,” Gardner told AFP last week.

“The longest we have waited is four hours,” he complained. “A couple of times in that situation the patient has said: ‘No, take me home’.”

The Eastern Cape has recorded around 18% of South Africa’s 311,049 coronavirus cases, making it the country’s third-worst-affected province. “The hospitals don’t even have space to take serious patients,” said Gardmed road operations manager Eugene Muller. “They are understaffed,” he added.

“So they would rather keep the patient with us. At least in our ambulances they are getting care.” Bleary-eyed at the end of a night shift, paramedic Jeanine Jackson said she had declared three patients dead at the scene two days prior. All had called for help with shortness of breath. “Usually by the time you get there you can at least assist with ventilation,” she sighed.

“But now, no, you get there and the person has already passed.” Health workers in Port Elizabeth say the city’s hospitals are swamped — the pandemic has overwhelmed facilities that were already under-equipped and under-resourced.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye acknowledged hospitals are “running out of beds“. “We are trying to find as to how best we can deal with such an issue,” he told AFP, noting that a 1,500-bed field hospital sponsored by Volkswagen still contained “very low numbers of patients".