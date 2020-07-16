Covid-19 recoveries in SA climb to 165,591 as deaths surge past 4,500

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in an update on the pandemic on Thursday evening that the cumulative number of infections in the country was 324,221.

Nationally, there have been 13,172 new infections reported in the last 24-hour cycle.

There have been 165,591 Covid-19 recoveries in South Africa.

The countrywide death toll has risen to 4,669. A record number of deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours: 216.

Seven of them were from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Free State, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 41 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from the Western Cape and 86 from Gauteng.

The breakdown of infections and recoveries by province is as follows: