45,000 people have beaten Covid-19 in Gauteng, but fatalities are on the rise

Gauteng has recorded 41 more fatalities from Covid-19, the health department said on Thursday.

This comes as the number of cumulative cases in Gauteng continues to rise. The province has now had 112,714 cases, up from 107,070 cases reported on Wednesday.

There are now 767 deaths — up from 726 reported in the previous day's data. This is according to spokesperson for the department, Kwara Kekana.

A total of 45,743 people have recovered, an improvement from the 40,144 recoveries cited on Wednesday.

Kekana said 5,576 people are in public and private hospitals.

So far, 46,436 people have been traced after coming into contact with those who had tested positive; “29,128 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.