45,000 people have beaten Covid-19 in Gauteng, but fatalities are on the rise
Gauteng has recorded 41 more fatalities from Covid-19, the health department said on Thursday.
This comes as the number of cumulative cases in Gauteng continues to rise. The province has now had 112,714 cases, up from 107,070 cases reported on Wednesday.
There are now 767 deaths — up from 726 reported in the previous day's data. This is according to spokesperson for the department, Kwara Kekana.
A total of 45,743 people have recovered, an improvement from the 40,144 recoveries cited on Wednesday.
Kekana said 5,576 people are in public and private hospitals.
So far, 46,436 people have been traced after coming into contact with those who had tested positive; “29,128 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.
The majority of cases are in Johannesburg, with 50,364 infections (compared with 48,314 reported on Wednesday), 299 deaths (up from 278 a day ago) and 25,463 recoveries (23,075 a day ago).
Ekurhuleni follows with 24,948 infections, 186 deaths and 10,652 recoveries.
Tshwane has 19,664 infections, 127 deaths and 6,117 recoveries.
Sedibeng and the West Rand are the only districts with fewer than 10,000 infections.
The subdistrict breakdown shows that the area incorporating Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen, accounts for the highest concentration of cases in the province, with 11,170 infections.
It is followed by the inner city and Johannesburg south district, with 9,480 cases.
Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton account for 8,263 infections.
A total of 3,937 confirmed cases remain unallocated.
“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law-enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to particular district,” said Kekana.
