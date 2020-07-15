R10bn now needed to keep SAA in the sky

Government has to come up with billions required to fund SAA's business rescue plan after the airline's creditors voted in favour of its restructuring.

At least R10bn is now required from state coffers to help turn the airline around.

The restructuring will see about 2,500 workers being immediately retrenched, as SAA will make way for a smaller and more profitable airline to take to the skies next year serving reduced routes. The voluntary severance packages will cost an amount of R2.2bn.

The department of public enterprises (DPE) committed once again yesterday that the restructuring plan will be supported by the government and that all the necessary resources would be mobilised.

"The cabinet has expressed its support for the concerted effort to mobilise funding from various sources to finance the business rescue plan, including from potential equity partners for the uptake of the new airline," said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the department's director-general.

The department has already made a commitment to unions, who accepted the voluntary severance packages last week, that it would fund them to the tune of R2.2bn.

However, the business rescue plan which got an overwhelming nod from creditors yesterday requires in excess of R10bn to be successfully implemented.