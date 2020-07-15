Lebombo border post to Mozambique temporary closed as SARS staff tests positive for Covid-19

The Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique has been temporarily closed after an official from the South African Revenue Service tested positive for Covid-19.

In an SMS sent to staff members, the officials were told about an earlier evacuation that took place on Wednesday morning.

“Please be informed that we have an official who tested positive for Covid-19. This situation has justified the evacuation of the port to minimise risk and allow for decontamination. The Lebombo BP [border post] will therefore temporarily close from 13h00 today, 15 July 2020, until the decontamination process is completed. You will be notified when we are to resume operations,” reads the SMS..

SARS spokesperson Siphiti Sibeko confirmed the temporary closure of the border gate, saying they are expecting operations to resume by Thursday if they finished fumigation.

“Yes I can confirm that the Lebombo border has been temporarily closed. This after one of our colleagues tested positive for the Covid-19, and in line with regulations the place needs to be fumigated for the safety of our staff members and everyone. We are expecting the place to be operational by tomorrow (Thursday) after fumigation has been done,” said Sibeko.