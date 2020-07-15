Court orders Cape Town to rebuild home demolished during lockdown

The City of Cape Town broke the law when it demolished a shack at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Ginola Phillips and the Hout Bay community of Hangberg sued the city following the demolition on June 19. According to judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, it was the second time officials had destroyed Phillips' Wendy house.

“Unable to return to his mother’s home for reasons such as overcrowding, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, he built the structure with the physical and financial/material support of members of the community,” her Cape Town high court judgment said. “He managed to rebuild the dwelling within two days and took occupation thereof by June 13. He was in peaceful and undisturbed possession of the property when on Friday June 19 officials from the city council arrived at this place and in his presence took photos thereof.