St Albans inmates on prolonged hunger strike over alleged beatings and growing Covid-19 concerns

He said nine awaiting-trial inmates who had been distributing food to the prisoners had tested positive.

Describing the situation as a ticking time-bomb, the warder said there were also concerns that the inmates were not being properly sanitised or screened.

An inmate told The Herald that the overcrowded cells and lack of proper sanitation was a disaster waiting to happen.

“Ever since we saw on the news and on the radio that there is Covid, we are yet to receive sanitisers or masks in the cells.

“The only people who have masks are the wardens and inmates who were on the textiles side ... they [inmates] used old T-shirts and pants which, too, is futile because we are too full in the cells.

“All we are asking for is that there is an awareness campaign about the disease and that the management is open to us about who has the virus so we can to protect ourselves,” he said.

Read the full story HERE.