Missing police constable found alive but drugged, tied and robbed

The Mpumalanga police constable who went missing on Sunday has been found alive but drugged, tied and robbed.

Constable Baswabile Mildred Silowe, 26, attached to the Lydenburg police station, left her home in Boiketlo village, Bushbuckridge, on Sunday to go back to work in Lydenburg. She was offered a lift by an unknown man at the Bushbuckridge shopping complex.

Police say after she got the lift she informed her sister back home that she was offered a lift, but when her sister checked on her arrival she couldn’t get hold of her.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police Leonard Hlathi said after not getting hold of Silowe, her sister called her roommate who confirmed that Silowe didn’t reach her destination.

The sister then reported Silowe missing at the Bushbuckridge police station on Sunday evening.

“Silowe was found around Calcutta area on Monday evening next to a set of robots. She told police that she recalls being covered with a cloth on her face by one of the men in the car that had offered her a lift. She became unconscious thereafter.

"She also relayed that she later regained consciousness, only to find that she had been ditched in the bush with her hands and feet tied with ropes and had been robbed of all her belongings. She then managed to roll to a nearby road where she was spotted by a passing ambulance. The police were summoned immediately and the victim was then taken to hospital for medical treatment and has since been discharged,” said Hlathi.

Hlathi has asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Nicol Setwane on 072-906-8621.