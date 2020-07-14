'Government is bullying us by banning liquor sales,' says Tavern owners

Just when Tshidi Ndabezitha thought her business was beginning to claw back the losses it suffered during the hard lockdown, Sunday night's ban on the sale of alcohol may have now landed a fatal blow to her business.

Ndabezitha, who runs a tavern in Pimville, Soweto, said she had just stocked up on Thursday in preparation for a new week of trading because transporting of alcohol was prohibited over the weekend.

The mother of three said the recent ban could effectively run her ailing business into the ground.

"I have a stock worth R7,000 in storage. Most of that money came from a loan because I was starting to see slight profit after a month of trading, but now I probably won't be able to get back in the business after I sell this stock because I would have lost too much and will be in debt," she said.

In Alexandra, tavern owner Angelo Morgan, 51, said the government was "bullying" them while sparing the taxi industry that has been allowed to load full capacity.

"The government is not so hard on the taxi industry where they make 100% full load, where you can see that this coronavirus can affect more people but with us they just bully us," owner of Carpet House Tavern, lamented.

Morgan, who has been trading liquor for over 20 years, said he was looking at losses of over R40,000.