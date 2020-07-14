Expensive liquor stolen in early-morning raid on Cape Town store

Expensive bottles of alcohol have been stolen in an early morning theft from a liquor store at Bothasig in Cape Town, two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would be banned.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the alarm at the liquor outlet went off at 4.35am on Tuesday. A security company on the premises alerted the owner about the incident.

“On arrival he discovered that the security gates in front of the store had been forcibly removed and a window next to the door was broken.”

Potelwa said a “substantial quantity of high-end liquor” was stolen.

The value has not yet been established.

A case of burglary was opened.