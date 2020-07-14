South Africa

Expensive liquor stolen in early-morning raid on Cape Town store

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 July 2020 - 11:58
The alarm at the liquor outlet went off at 4.35am. A security company on the premises alerted the owner to the incident.
Image: Supplied

Expensive bottles of alcohol have been stolen in an early morning theft from a liquor store at Bothasig in Cape Town, two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would be banned.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the alarm at the liquor outlet went off at 4.35am on Tuesday. A security company on the premises alerted the owner about the incident.

“On arrival he discovered that the security gates in front of the store had been forcibly removed and a window next to the door was broken.”

Potelwa said a “substantial quantity of high-end liquor” was stolen.

The value has not yet been established.

A case of burglary was opened.

Liquor thieves strike as expensive whisky stolen from KZN bottle store

Four men allegedly robbed a KwaZulu-Natal bottle store of thousands of rand worth of whisky.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Liquor worth more than R60,000 stolen from Tops in Free State

Thieves have made off with alcohol worth more than R60,000 from a Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State, police said.
News
2 months ago

