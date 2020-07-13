New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban

“The sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect.”

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa during an address to the nation on Sunday night. The law enacting this statement was gazetted shortly after his address.

Ramaphosa said this was to ensure that hospital beds were not taken up “by those who come in resulting from alcohol-induced trauma or injuries”.

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced,” said Ramaphosa.

The gazette - signed by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma - confirms that the ban is officially in place.