Mpumalanga public works MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Mpumalanga public works, roads & transport MEC, Gillion Mashego, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Mashego’s office said he was in a “good state” and monitoring his health in isolation.

Spokesperson for the public works, roads & transport department in Mpumalanga, Cyril Dlamini, told Sowetan that Mashego was working from home.

“On Monday, 13 July 2020, the MEC for public works, roads & transport in Mpumalanga Mr Gillion Mashego received his Covid-19 test results which confirmed that he is positive. In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, he has since confined himself in isolation and will be working from home while monitoring his health until he is fully recovered.