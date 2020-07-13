Mpumalanga public works MEC tests positive for Covid-19
Mpumalanga public works, roads & transport MEC, Gillion Mashego, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, Mashego’s office said he was in a “good state” and monitoring his health in isolation.
Spokesperson for the public works, roads & transport department in Mpumalanga, Cyril Dlamini, told Sowetan that Mashego was working from home.
“On Monday, 13 July 2020, the MEC for public works, roads & transport in Mpumalanga Mr Gillion Mashego received his Covid-19 test results which confirmed that he is positive. In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, he has since confined himself in isolation and will be working from home while monitoring his health until he is fully recovered.
"The MEC is currently in a good state and has reiterated government’s call for all citizens to play their part in curbing the spread of coronavirus by sanitising and washing hands regularly, observing social distancing and wearing face masks at all material times,” said Dlamini.
“As an essential state machinery, the department will continue to facilitate service delivery for the benefit of the citizens of the Place of the Rising Sun.”
Mashego is the first Mpumalanga public figure to come forward after having contracted the virus.
Rumours which were confirmed by premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane to a local media house were that in April one member of the provincial executive council was in self-isolation pending results, however the executive kept quiet after that.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.