Police investigate possibility of one killer in murders of KZN three women

A KwaZulu-Natal detective has been tasked with investigating if the murders of three women in Mtwalume on the south coast are the work of one killer.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said at this stage police could not confirm if a serial killer was behind the murders of the three women, aged 16, 23 and 25 years.

“We have allocated both cases to a single detective, who will be looking into the possibility of the same killer being involved. At this stage, we cannot confirm that, however we will be roping in our investigative psychology unit to assist our detective in this investigation.”