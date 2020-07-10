Race row at Limpopo school over offensive Black Lives Matter graffiti

An investigation had been launched into offensive and racist graffiti written in a boys' toilet at Ben Viljoen High School in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was disgusted by reports of the incident.

The department said it received reports that some grade 12 pupils refused to continue with lessons on July 9 2020 after seeing the racially offensive graffiti.

“Of course Black Lives Matter a Dead slave is useless,” the message read. A screenshot has been circulated widely on social media.

The school said in a statement on its Facebook page that a remark “with a negative connotation” was written in the bathroom.

“It was removed immediately,” the school said, adding that it had launched an investigation and would take disciplinary action against the person who wrote it.