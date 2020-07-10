Prioritise gender-based violence cases, Bheki Cele urges police officers

Police minister Bheki Cele has urged police officers to leave no stone unturned in investigating gender-based violence cases during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

He was addressing police officers on Friday.

Cele flagged the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as the most problematic provinces in the country in terms of crime.

“Those are the same provinces where criminals run a mob [sic]. But up to this point I am very happy to say we have not lost sight of our core function, to say that we are dealing with these criminals. So, I call on you to continue to decisively deal with both the armed and unarmed enemies,” he said.