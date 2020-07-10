New injectable is a boon for HIV prevention

If you want to protect yourself from HIV infection, but popping pre-exposure (PrEP) pills is not something you fancy, then having an injection may be an option in the near future.

The comes after new research showed that a long-acting injectable, which was tested locally, prevents HIV infection.

The HPTN 083 clinical trial, done by the US-based HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN), is the first study to compare the efficacy of long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB) with the daily oral Truvada for HIV PrEP.

The trial enrolled 4,570 cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men in seven countries including SA, Thailand and the US.

According to the interim data presented at the 23rd International Aids Conference on Tuesday, the injectable PrEP is not just effective but also superior compared to the daily tablet form of PrEP.