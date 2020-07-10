Mom wants action taken over son's rape

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was raped at a school for special needs pupils, allegedly by a general worker says she is disappointed that no action has been taken against the accused.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her son's identity, said she has been left defeated and frustrated in her year-long pursuit for justice.

The boy, who suffers from Down syndrome, was raped on August 5, allegedly by the school's groundsman.

His mother said the suspect was not arrested or charged after the incident.

"The guy who did this has not been arrested. It's July now and it will be a year next month since this happened. My son has gone through so much since this happened to him. I don't know what is happening with the case.

"The investigating officer stopped contacting me a few weeks after the matter was reported. He does not answer my calls and does not get back to me," she said.

"The criminal justice system is illustrating that people with special needs are treated like dustbins. Their rights can be violated with no consequences. My son suffered at the hands of this man, and the police are dragging their feet."

She said she spoke to the investigating officer's superior who was not helpful. She then sought the assistance of the Benoni police station head who was also not responsive.