Skeem Saam actor Sewetsi granted bail after his arrest for dealing in illicit cigarettes

Soapie and radio drama actor Mushi Sewetsi, 44, was granted bail in Polokwane magistrate's court for dealing in illicit cigarettes.

Sewetsi, who featured regularly in Skeem Saam soapie as a pastor, appeared alone in the dock without the other four suspects.

The state demanded R3,000 bail.

However, magistrate Janine Ungerer granted Sewetsi R1,000 bail and postponed the case to October 5 for further investigation.

Sewetsi is also an actor in the SABC's Thobela FM radio drama called Mahlakung. In the drama, Sewetsi is popularly known as Jon Jon.

Dressed in a white coat and brown trouser, Sewetsi only nodded his head when the magistrate told him to return on the next date.