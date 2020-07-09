Skeem Saam actor Sewetsi granted bail after his arrest for dealing in illicit cigarettes
Soapie and radio drama actor Mushi Sewetsi, 44, was granted bail in Polokwane magistrate's court for dealing in illicit cigarettes.
Sewetsi, who featured regularly in Skeem Saam soapie as a pastor, appeared alone in the dock without the other four suspects.
The state demanded R3,000 bail.
However, magistrate Janine Ungerer granted Sewetsi R1,000 bail and postponed the case to October 5 for further investigation.
Sewetsi is also an actor in the SABC's Thobela FM radio drama called Mahlakung. In the drama, Sewetsi is popularly known as Jon Jon.
Dressed in a white coat and brown trouser, Sewetsi only nodded his head when the magistrate told him to return on the next date.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said three suspects, Sewetsi, Charles Kgomo,43, and Jackson Ika, 41, were all released on R1m000 bail each and their case was postponed to October 5 for further investigation.
He said the other two foreign nationals Brown Makumbe, 40, and Portia Ndou, 38, were remanded in custody for a formal bail application to be heard on July 17.
Maluleke said the group was arrested after they received a tip-off about suspects who were selling illicit cigarettes at Polokwane taxi rank.
He said Sewetsi and his co-accused were caught red-handed with the contraband.
"The team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes to the value of R12,000 as well as R9,681 in cash," he said.
The suspects are facing charges of contravention of Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and dealing in illicit cigarettes.