Man shot at a mall in Centurion
A man was shot and wounded at a mall in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting happened around 2.30pm.
Herbst said the man was shot in his lower torso.
He was stabilised and transported to hospital in a critical condition.
“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.”
