Labour appeal court rules in favour of unions on SAA retrenchments

Ngcukaitobi argued that the employer cannot decide precisely who to retrench until it is known how the company will be restructured and saved through a business rescue plan.

“Conceivably, employees could be retrenched, only to find that the business rescue plan, in final form, required them to be retained and that another distinct group of employees be retrenched,” he said.

Hlubi-Majola said though the appeal was heard after the BRPs finally published a plan, “it was important for us to defend the decision of the labour court, because it had far-reaching implications for workers and the case is important for setting down clear guidelines for BRPs as a whole.

“There are many companies which have filed for business rescue in South Africa, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason. This judgment effectively means that BRPs may not be used by employers to prune the business by cutting jobs, and the fundamental challenges threatening the company’s survival must be addressed in the business rescue plan,” she said.

She said Dongwana and Matuson have already gone against the law in many respects, by failing to develop a business rescue plan within the stipulated period, while charging exorbitant fees — about R36m in total — at great cost to the taxpayer.

“They have also taken numerous dodgy decisions, which have done more harm than good and worsened the situation at SAA.

“A clear example of this was the reckless decision to cut routes, and their refusal to cancel the leases on the planes after the routes were cancelled. SAA has now incurred an additional bill of R30bn for planes which were parked and not being used.”