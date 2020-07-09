Boyfriend arrested after woman's body found in shallow grave

Police made a gruesome discovery on Thursday when they found a woman's body buried in a shallow grave in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

The body was exhumed behind an informal dwelling in Roodepan's Ivory Park area, said the police.

The woman, who was 31, had been missing since June 7. Her boyfriend has been arrested.

"Intensified police investigation and search resulted in discovering a decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind the shanty in Block A, Ivory Park, Roodepan," said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tau Tawana.

"A 39-year-old man who it is believed was the deceased's boyfriend was arrested this morning [Thursday]. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley magistrate's court soon, facing a charge of murder."