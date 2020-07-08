Two Durban police stations close as members test positive for Covid-19

The Phoenix police station, north of Durban, as well as the Point police station in Durban central have been temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed on Wednesday that both stations would undergo decontamination.

"All communities serviced by the Phoenix police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to one of its members at the Phoenix community service centre testing positive for Covid-19 on July 6," he said. "The community service centre will now operate from a mobile station outside the police station, for the convenience of the community.

"To access the station, the community can call 082 856 7923 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended to accordingly."

Naicker said the telephone lines at Phoenix police station's community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

"However, service delivery will not be hampered. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on a date that will be communicated."