South Africa

Tshwane suspends ambulance services after operating licence turned down

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 08 July 2020 - 19:01
The City of Tshwane’s emergency services department has stopped providing ambulances due to a licensing dispute. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

It has been two days since Tshwane’s emergency services department has stopped providing ambulances due to the lack of an operating licence.

Tshwane emergency services management spokesperson Charles Mabaso said nothing has changed since it was announced on Monday that the division will temporarily not be in operation because the Gauteng health department has declined to approve their operating licence.

“Personnel is expected to report for duty at their assigned emergency services station pending further management directives and employees will be continuously updated as and when new developments dictate,” said the statement.

Fire and rescue operations are not interrupted, however, and continue to operate as normal.

