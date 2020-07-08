Sassa ready to take new applications and renewals for disability grants

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has set aside two days a week to attend to disability grant matters at its centres from this month as the agency restores the process for applicants to apply for these grants.

Sassa found itself unable to process applications for new disability grants and renewals in March after the imposition of the lockdown.

Sassa said temporary disability grants had a lifespan of 12 months. Recipients have to reapply for the continuation of the payment of the grant.

New applications for these grants were not possible because services from the health department, such as medical assessments, were suspended to redirect resources to combat Covid-19.

Disability grant applications require an assessment by a medical doctor.