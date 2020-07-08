South Africa

Prominent soapie actor arrested in Polokwane for 'illicit cigarette sales'

By Ernest Mabuza - 08 July 2020 - 15:53
Police swooped on suspects selling illicit cigarettes in Polokwane on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police arrested a person whom they described as a 44-year-old prominent soapie actor, and four others for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes on Wednesday.

"Members of the Hawks received a tip-off about suspects who were selling illicit cigarettes at a Polokwane taxi rank," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

"An early morning operation was conducted wherein the five suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband." 

Maluleke said the team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes worth around  R12,000, as well as R9,681 in cash.

"The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act and dealing in illicit cigarettes."

