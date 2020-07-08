South Africa

Mpumalanga health department suspends two employees found with body parts

08 July 2020 - 18:12
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Health officials arrested for being in possession of body parts have been arrested.
Image: belchonock/ 123rf.com

Two Mpumalanga department of health officials arrested in possession of body parts have been suspended. 

The officials, Jabulani Sam Mnguni, 45, and Pascal Mandla Gininda,49, stationed at Ermelo Hospital and Lothair Clinic respectively were arrested by the police on July 5 after they were found in possession of human body parts. 

Health MEC in Mpumalanga Sasekani Manzini said she was shocked by the incident which involved officials from her department. 

“We are very shocked and dismayed at the criminal activities that the two officials have allegedly been involved with. Such dehumanising acts are indeed barbaric and as a department we do not condone such illegal activities. We shall allow the law to take its course while we, as a department, conduct our own internal investigation. For now, we have suspended the two officials to allow the SAPS to conduct their investigation without any interference,” said Manzini in a statement. 

Spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police Brig Leonard Hlathi said a third suspect was brought in for investigation on the matter on Monday after the two were found in possession of a human leg, a placenta and knee on Sunday which are believed to have been collected from different houses. 

Hlathi said the third suspect,45, will join the two on July 15 during their next court appearance. 

They were remanded in custody when they appeared in the Eerstehoek magistrate's court on Monday.

