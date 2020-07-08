IEC toys with online voting in SA, but stays mum on details

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is considering online voting in SA, but is keeping mum about the details for now, saying a proposal is being developed.

“In order to increase the efficiencies in the electoral process and to ameliorate some intractable challenges, especially in the counting and capturing of results, the commission has proposed an e-voting pilot project.

"The foremost consideration in the use of technology is to drive down the cost of elections and to increase operational efficiencies,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Tuesday.

“However, this initiative is currently unfunded. There have been discussions with the Treasury, and they have been willing to look at the matter. But as matters stand, this proposition remains unfunded,” he said.

Mamabolo wouldn't divulge further details about how the e-voting pilot project would work or how much would be saved if SA moved to online voting. He said things were still at the project proposal stage.

He was addressing the portfolio committee on home affairs about the adjusted 2020/21 budget.