Carletonville creche caregiver found guilty of assault

A Carletonville creche employee who was captured assaulting three toddlers has been found guilty on two counts of common assault and one count of assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Neli Senwametsi was found guilty at the Oberholzer Regional Court on the charges on Tuesday.

This was after she was captured assaulting the toddlers in three separate videos in April last year.

Ngaa Murombedzi from the anti-abuse organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse said they appreciated the efforts invested by the state and the police in concluding investigations and securing a conviction in the matter.

"It has been a long journey which has seen Women and Men Against Child Abuse, the Merafong Community and the parents of the three young victims apply constant pressure to the SAPS, investigating officers and the previous prosecutor Mr Manu Nemavola to get this case going. We appreciate the efforts of Adv Magwatha who took over this case earlier this year.”

Miranda Jordan from the same organisation said they were pleased with the conviction.